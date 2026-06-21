Jyoti delivered a standout performance to clinch India's lone gold medal at the World Boxing Cup 2, defeating Uzbekistan's Farzona Fozilova in the 48kg final on Sunday. Jyoti outclassed Fozilova, the reigning World Boxing Cup Brazil gold medallist, with a 5-0 unanimous decision. India added three silver medals through strong final appearances. Minakshi (51kg), the World No. 1 in 48kg competing in a higher weight category, settled for silver after going down 0-5 against China's Wu Yu in the final. Prachi (57kg) also finished with a silver medal, losing 0-5 to Uzbekistan's Nigina Uktamova in her title bout, following an otherwise impressive run in the tournament.

In the men's category, Deepak (70kg) secured a silver medal after a 0-5 loss to Kazakhstan's Ablaikhan Zhussupov in the final.

Earlier, India had already confirmed two bronze medals through Jugnoo (85kg) and Nikhil (55kg), taking the country's overall tally to six medals (1 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze).

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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