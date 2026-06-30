For an athlete who has claimed almost every medal of consequence in amateur boxing, the lack of a podium finish in Commonwealth Games is bound to rankle. And Olympic bronze-winning Lovlina Borgohain is on a mission to complete this unfinished task in Glasgow come July-August. In an exclusive interview to PTI, she said winning a Commonwealth Games medal is one of her "biggest goals" this year, for which she has made some crucial changes to her technique and approach. "Every medal has its own value, and of course, a Commonwealth Games medal is something I would love to add to my collection. It is one of my biggest goals this year," Lovlina said.

"At the same time, my focus is on giving my best performance rather than thinking only about the medal. If I perform to my potential, the results will follow." The 28-year-old middle-weight (75kg) boxer has stood on the podium at almost every marquee event in boxing, winning medals at the Olympics, World Championships, Asian Games, Asian Championships and the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament among others.

Her pursuit of the missing CWG medal, however, comes at a defining phase of her career.

Once a consistent performer, Lovlina's results have been at best erratic on the international stage since being crowned world champion in 2023.

A disappointing campaign at the Paris Olympics was followed by a year-long break from competitive boxing before she returned for last year's World Championships, where she again fell short of a podium finish.

This year, she won a gold medal at the Boxam Elite International tournament in Spain before an early exit from the Asian Championships.

The Assam boxer admitted her results were well below her own expectations but they gave her the perspective needed to carry out a thorough reassessment of her craft.

"We identified a few technical and tactical aspects, especially in maintaining consistency throughout the bout. Those experiences have helped me understand what I need to work on, and we've been focusing on those areas in training," she elaborated.

A significant part of that rebuilding process has been carried out under new head coach Santiago Nieva, who, according to Lovlina, has brought with him a fresh perspective.

"...especially in terms of tactics, movement and bout management. His feedback has helped me become more confident and disciplined," she said.

"My focus is on improving my footwork, timing, defence and combination punching. We're also working on making better decisions during high-pressure moments so I can adapt more effectively against different opponents." The transition to 75kg from the welterweight (69kg) division, in which she enjoyed most success, has also required significant adjustments.

Lovlina bulked up and added more power to her game in 2022 all the while trying to ensure that her speed and movement, that have long been her strengths, were not affected.

"The biggest challenge has been balancing strength and speed. In a heavier weight category, you need more power, but I didn't want to lose the speed and movement that have always been my strengths.

"We've worked a lot on strength and conditioning, along with speed-specific training, to maintain that balance," she added.

As one of India's most accomplished boxers, the pressure of expectations follows her into every tournament.

The Glasgow CWG will be no different, where boxers from England, Australia, Canada and hosts Scotland are expected to provide stiff competition.

But Lovlina said experience has taught her to embrace the pressure.

"Pressure is part of being an elite athlete, and I've learned to accept it. I try to focus on the process instead of expectations.

"My goal is to prepare well every day, trust my training and stay mentally calm. The support of my coaches, family and teammates also helps me stay motivated and confident."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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