Khelo India Youth Games: Haryana Make A Big Surge With Eight Gold Medals In Boxing

Updated: 18 January 2019 21:14 IST

Hosts Maharashtra were close behind, winning five gold while Manipur girls won two gold medals.

U-17 boys Light (60kg) Gold medallist Ankit Narwal (Red) from Haryana in action. © Khelo India

Favourites Ankit Narwal, Vanshaj and Preeti Dahiya played a key role for Haryana who reaped as many as eight gold, eight silver and 15 bronze medals from boxing in the Boys' Under-17 and Girls' Under-17 categories at Khelo India Youth Games here. Hosts Maharashtra were close behind, winning five gold while Manipur girls marked their presence by winning two gold medals, a media release said Friday. Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab, Karnataka and Rajasthan won one gold medal each.

Maharashtra girls Devika Ghorpade and Mitika Gunele- won a gold medal each in their respective categories. Haryana's Vanshaj and Ankit Narwal overcame stiff resistance from Maharashtra pugilists in the final.

Vanshaj faced lanky Akash Gorkha in the 57kg class, while Ankit was challenged by Laisharam Singh, it said.

Topics : Other Sports Boxing
Highlights
  • Ankit Narwal played a key role for Haryana boys U-17 team
  • Punjab and Karnataka won one gold medal each
  • Maharashtra girls Devika and Mitika won a gold medal each
