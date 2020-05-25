Video Of Kid Helping Specially-Abled Sister Score A Basket Wins Over Internet

A day after the world celebrated the International Brother's Day, a video of a kid helping his specially-abled sister score a basket went viral on social media. The 14-second-long video, posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter, shows a kid pulling a portable basketball net close to his sister allowing her to score from her wheelchair. What was heartening to see was how the kid kept encouraging his sister throughout while she was trying to put the basketball in the net. "You can do it!," the brother can be heard saying several times in the video. Sharing the video on Twitter, former NBA player Rex Chapman wrote: "This brother helping his sister get buckets is definitely the Twitter content I'm here for."

This brother helping his sister get buckets is definitely the Twitter content I'm here for...pic.twitter.com/VwlP2mHY8j — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) May 24, 2020

The video became an instant hit with the Internet users, garnering over 3.4 million views and over two lakh likes.

Reacting to the video, many users wrote that it was the best video they saw in a while on the internet and the adults have a lot to learn from it.

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) executive Billy King was so impressed by the video that he declared the boy in the video: "Brother of the year or for that matter decade".

Brother of the year or for that matter decade. https://t.co/Ghaqtz855F — Billy King (@bkdefend) May 25, 2020

Special Olympic athlete Tank Schottle also retweeted the video and posted an heartfelt message.

"This video bring happy tears. This is beautiful. Having disabilities Special needs and autism. This give me hope for me and her and everyone. I love you," he wrote on Twitter.

Michele Smith, two-time Olympic gold medallist softball player, loved how sports has the ability to bring people together and put a smile on their face.

"Love this... sports has the ability to bring everyone together," she replied on the video.

Love this... sports has the ability to bring everyone together. https://t.co/1tvXNVL6Jp — Michele Smith OLY (@MicheleSmith32) May 25, 2020

The coronavirus lockdown has halted the sporting activities around the world and has even forced the organisers to either cancel or postpone many big events.

The NBA on Saturday confirmed that they are in "exploratory" talks with The Walt Disney Co. about a late-July restart at one of their Florida resorts.