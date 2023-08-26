LeBron James's teenage son Bronny's cardiac arrest last month was likely caused by a congenital heart defect, the family said in a statement on Friday. Bronny James, 18, collapsed on court while training with his University of Southern California basketball teammates Los Angeles. He was rushed to hospital but was discharged a few days later. "After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center... the probable cause of Mr. James' sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified.

"It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated," said the statement.

"We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family's request for privacy," the statement concluded.

Bronny James committed to playing for the USC Trojans in May after becoming one of the top prospects in US high school basketball.

He crowned an outstanding senior year campaign at the exclusive Sierra Canyon school in Los Angeles with 15 points in an all-star game of top college candidates, sinking five 3-pointers.

His famous father -- the NBA's all-time leading scorer as well as a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player -- has long spoken of his desire to extend his career in order to play in the league with his son.

The statement comes days after LeBron and Bronny James accompanied rapper Drake to the stage during a concert at the Crypto.com Arena -- the same venue where the Lakers play -- then watched the show from VIP seats.

