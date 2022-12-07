India Vs Bangladesh: 'Injured' Rohit Sharma's Courageous 51 Sets Twitter On Fire Despite 2nd ODI Defeat
Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten knock of 51 runs despite but couldn't prevent India from losing the second ODI as well as the series against Bangladesh.
Out for the most part of the match due to a thumb injury, Rohit Sharma came out to bat for India at the no. 9 position. With the odds stacked against the Indian team, the Hitman produced a memorable knock of 51 runs off 28 balls to all but win the match for the team. However, with Mohammed Siraj struggling to put his bat through the ball, Rohit didn't get enough strike as India ended up losing the match by 5 runs. Nevertheless, Rohit's valiant knock didn't go unnoticed, as Twitterati bowed down to his fighting knock.
Rohit came out to bat when India had lost the wicket off Deepak Chahar in the 43rd over when India were 207/7. He consumed a few balls before getting into the T20 mode. He hit a total of 5 sixes and 3 fours in his unbeaten 51-run knock to keep the chase alive till the last delivery.
However, In the 47th and 48th overs, Siraj and Rohit struggled to rotate the strike, scoring 1 and 0 runs respectively in the two overs. India then needed 40 runs from the final 12 balls to win the match.
Rohit unleashed some powerful shots to score 20 runs in the 19th over and tried to do the same in the final 6 balls as well. Needing 12 off 2, Rohit dispatched the first ball for a 6 but couldn't connect with the second one.
A big salute, Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/BWapPR0pNw— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 7, 2022
Opener on most days but a fighter when his country needs him the most.— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 7, 2022
Well done, Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/8G4PfwLgiy
What a fight with injured thumb #RohitSharma#Respect pic.twitter.com/pQpYTMVgNS— vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) December 7, 2022
Take a bow, Rohit Sharma!!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 7, 2022
Made a brave decision to come out to bat with an injured thumb and scored 51* (28), with less chances to win the game, he gave his best and took India closer. pic.twitter.com/JVwww7wfPZ
RESPECT! #RohitSharma #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/vRzqb0feFC— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 7, 2022
Played like a true Warrior. Took us till the last ball!— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 7, 2022
Respect, @ImRo45! #RohitSharma #PunjabKings #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/cBcSlORbjx
As for the match, Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit his maiden one-day international century to pull Bangladesh out of trouble and post match-winning 271-7 against India in the second match on Wednesday.
The allrounder was unbeaten on 100, amassing 148 runs for the seventh wicket alongside former captain Mahmudullah (77) after the Indian bowlers rattled the hosts with pace and spin in Dhaka to leave them reeling on 69-6.
With AFP inputs