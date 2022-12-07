Out for the most part of the match due to a thumb injury, Rohit Sharma came out to bat for India at the no. 9 position. With the odds stacked against the Indian team, the Hitman produced a memorable knock of 51 runs off 28 balls to all but win the match for the team. However, with Mohammed Siraj struggling to put his bat through the ball, Rohit didn't get enough strike as India ended up losing the match by 5 runs. Nevertheless, Rohit's valiant knock didn't go unnoticed, as Twitterati bowed down to his fighting knock.

Rohit came out to bat when India had lost the wicket off Deepak Chahar in the 43rd over when India were 207/7. He consumed a few balls before getting into the T20 mode. He hit a total of 5 sixes and 3 fours in his unbeaten 51-run knock to keep the chase alive till the last delivery.

However, In the 47th and 48th overs, Siraj and Rohit struggled to rotate the strike, scoring 1 and 0 runs respectively in the two overs. India then needed 40 runs from the final 12 balls to win the match.

Rohit unleashed some powerful shots to score 20 runs in the 19th over and tried to do the same in the final 6 balls as well. Needing 12 off 2, Rohit dispatched the first ball for a 6 but couldn't connect with the second one.

Opener on most days but a fighter when his country needs him the most.



Well done, Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/8G4PfwLgiy — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 7, 2022

Take a bow, Rohit Sharma!!



Made a brave decision to come out to bat with an injured thumb and scored 51* (28), with less chances to win the game, he gave his best and took India closer. pic.twitter.com/JVwww7wfPZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 7, 2022

As for the match, Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit his maiden one-day international century to pull Bangladesh out of trouble and post match-winning 271-7 against India in the second match on Wednesday.

The allrounder was unbeaten on 100, amassing 148 runs for the seventh wicket alongside former captain Mahmudullah (77) after the Indian bowlers rattled the hosts with pace and spin in Dhaka to leave them reeling on 69-6.

