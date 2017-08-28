World Badminton Championships: Twitteratti Salute PV Sindhu's Spectacular Show In Pulsating Final

Olympic 2016 silver medallist PV Sindhu failed to bring India the elusive gold medal from World Badminton Championships, but her spectacular performance in the summit clash won her a billion hearts. Twitterati were flooded with tweets, saluting Sindhu's fighting spirit in the gruelling clash against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara. It was Sindhu's third medal at the World Championships, with a bronze apiece from the 2013 and 2014 editions in her bag.

5 Sunday's ago the Indian Women's cricket team made us hook on to our TV screens & today #Sindhu .Women,the pride of India.Proud to see this pic.twitter.com/bKfp0s2wio — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2017

Congrats to @Pvsindhu1 & @NSaina on your wonderful performance at the #WWC2017 ??Keep it up and good luck for your future endeavours?? pic.twitter.com/SySTgkWqpY — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 27, 2017

Okuhara ne Gold jeeta....Sindhu ne dil. Extremely fortunate to have witnessed this. Proud of both the athletes. #2017BWC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 27, 2017

India can't just have bollywood stars as role models. We need many more like @Pvsindhu1, @NSaina & @MangteC. Parents - send ur kids to play — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 27, 2017

Pusarla Venkata Sindhu - Remember the name.A role-model for a generation, aged 22.

India is proud of u @Pvsindhu1

Most breathtaking finals — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2017

Fourth seed Sindhu lost 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 against the Olympic 2016 bronze medallist Okuhara in a grueling match that lasted an hour and 50 minutes at the Emirates Arena.



Apart from Sindhu, Saina Nehwal also stood on the podium after losing in the semi-finals, settling for a bronze medal as India bagged two medals for the first time in an edition of the World Championships.



Saina also has a silver from the 2015 edition and in Glasgow, Sindhu became only the second player of India, with a second-place finish in the global badminton showpiece event.



India's first medal from the World Championships, a bronze medal, came via Prakash Padukone in the 1983 edition.



Sindhu on Sunday gave herself a great chance to end India's quest of a maiden world title but fell short against Okuhara, who was the first Japanese to reach the women's singles final.

(With PTI inputs)