US Open Grand Prix: Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy Enter Semifinals

Updated: 22 July 2017 16:10 IST

On a comeback trail, Kashyap reached his first semifinals of an international event in seven months after defeating compatriot Sameer Verma 21-13, 21-16 in 40 minutes.

Parupalli Kashyap reached the semifinals after defeating Sameer Verma 21-13, 21-16. © AFP

Anaheim (US): Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy entered the semifinals of the men's singles competition of the US Open Grand Prix Gold on Saturday. On a comeback trail, Kashyap reached his first semifinals of an international event in seven months after defeating compatriot Sameer Verma 21-13, 21-16 in 40 minutes to set up a clash with Korea's Kwang Hee Heo.

Kashyap had entered the semifinals at Korea Open last December.

For Prannoy, it was the second semifinal appearance of the season after his last four finish at the Indonesia Super Series Premier last month.

Second seeded Prannoy saw off Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama 10 -21, 21-15, 21-18 in a men's singles match that lasted exactly an hour at the Anaheim Convention Center Arena.

Prannoy will next take on 15th seed Tien Minh Nguyen of Vietnam, who had beaten the Indian at the 2012Badminton Asia Championships in their only meeting so far.

Third seeds Manu and Sumeeth defeated Japan's Hiroki Okamura and Masayuki Onodera 21-18 22-20 in men's doubles. The duo, who had played at the Rio Olymnpics, will face top seeds Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han of Chinese Taipei.

