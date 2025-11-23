Former champion Kidambi Srikanth, Olympians Nozomi Okuhara and HS Prannoy along with a strong international field will headline the Syed Modi India International HSBC World Tour Super 300 Badminton Championship beginning in Lucknow on Tuesday. Defending women's doubles champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will also return to this meet. The field also includes emerging talents like Priyanshu Rajawat, Tanvi Sharma, Anmol Kharb and Unnati Hooda with India fielding the largest contingent of 152 players. The Uttar Pradesh Badminton Association president Dr Navneet Sehgal on Sunday announced that a total prize purse of USD 240,000 will be on offer.

Qualifiers and select main-draw matches will be played on Tuesday, while the finals are scheduled for November 30.

Each of the five events -- men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles and mixed doubles -- will feature a 32-player (or pair) draw, with 28 direct entries and four qualifiers.

Uttar Pradesh's Shruti Mishra will compete in both women's doubles and mixed doubles.

In the women's doubles main draw, Shruti Mishra, Samriddhi Singh, Sonali Singh and Tanisha Singh will be from the hosts association, while Ayush Agarwal and Shruti Mishra will lead the state's challenge in mixed doubles.

Spectator entry will be free, while the semifinals and finals will be broadcast live on DD Sports and the WAVE OTT platform.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)