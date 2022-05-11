After registering two back-to-back wins, Team India crashed 5-0 against South Korea in their final group clash of the ongoing Uber Cup 2022 in Bangkok, on Wednesday. In the Group D match, World No. 7 PV Sindhu fell prey to An Se-young, as she got completely dominated in both the games. Sindhu lost in her outing by 15-21, 14-21, in a match that lasted 42 minutes. In the second clash, the women's doubles pair of Shruti Mishra and Simran Singhi got thrashed by Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan 13-21, 12-21, in a 39-minute match. locked horns with Kim Ga-Eun in the third match and got outplayed by 10-21, 10-21.

Then, the duo of Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly lost to Kim Hye-jeong and Kong Hee-yong, 14-21, 11-21, in a match that lasted for 36 minutes.

In the final clash, Ashmita Chaliha went against Sim Yu-jin but India's losing streak continued as she ended the game at 18-21, 17-21.

Earlier, Team India had convincingly won against Canada and USA and reserved their place in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Uber Cup 2022.