India's Tanvi Sharma and the men's doubles duo of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun delivered strong performances to advance to the quarterfinals of the Orleans Masters at Orleans, France on Thursday. World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi, who registered a notable win over second seed Supanida Katethong of Thailand on Day 1,defeated fellow emerging youngster Anmol Kharb in straight games, 21-14, 21-17 in thier round of 16 clash. In men's doubles, Hariharan and Arjun secured a convincing victory over Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle. The Indian pair edged a closely fought opening game 26-24 before dominating the second 21-14, sealing the match in 35 minutes to enter the quarterfinals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)