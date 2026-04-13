"Generational talent."- that is how PV Sindhu described Ayush Shetty after his giant killing act in China's Ningbo when he beat World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn at Asian Badminton Championships 2026. When PV Sindhu uses that phrase, it carries weight. Standing at 6ft 4in, Ayush Shetty has long been impossible to miss physically. After his exploits in China this week, he became impossible to ignore. But the final against Shi Yuqi, was a reminder of where he needs to tighten his game. The World No. 2 belted out a masterclass in control and precision.

In front of a partisan crowd, the Indian struggled to impose his trademark attacking game. The result was a swift 42-minute defeat-8-21, 10-21.

For Shetty, it was more a lesson.

"I think in the final, my opponent executed his game plan really well," he admitted. "He didn't give me many openings to attack... his length control was very precise and he kept me away from the net. So yes, adapting better in such situations-being more patient, extending rallies, and transitioning smoothly between attack and defence-is definitely something I need to work on."

The week that led up to the final was a delight for the badminton fans who saw his steep angles, booming smashes and court coverage, thanks in part to that towering frame. And he did spend some time with the Dane.

As a youngster, he idolised Lee Chong Wei, drawn to the Malaysian legend's speed and attacking flair. He also idolised Kidambi Srikanth. But with his body evolving, his blueprint for success also changed. Training alongside Axelsen in Dubai proved to be a turning point.

"What stood out to me was how strong and agile he is despite his height," Shetty said. "His defence, movement, and ability to stay low on court are exceptional. It showed me what's possible and what I need to aim for."

The 20 year old is ambitious. And that ambition was evident in his semi-final performance, where Shetty showed composure under pressure, fighting back with patience and discipline to beat Kunlavut.

"In the semi-final, I was mentally prepared for long rallies and stayed patient," he reflected. "In the final... I think I lost that patience a bit. I started going for quicker points instead of building rallies, and that shift allowed him to take control."

Still, among the many wins this week, the semi final was one match that stood out for Shetty.

Behind this breakthrough lies a shift in skill, and structure as well. Shetty recently moved into a new training setup, and while it's only been two weeks, the impact is already visible.

"The sessions are longer, more intense... it can be exhausting, but I think that's exactly what I need at this stage," he said. Training alongside PV Sindhu has added another layer of motivation. "Just being around that level of professionalism really pushes you to raise your own standards."

Perhaps the most significant transformation is mental.

"Becoming one of the best in the world has always been my dream," Shetty said. "Earlier, it was more of an aspiration than a belief. Now, I genuinely feel that I belong at this level."

The immediate focus is clear. "The main focus is the World Championships," he said, already looking ahead. The Asian Games will follow.

For Shetty, the aim is also to make big wins a habit.

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