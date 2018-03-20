Surprised At Being Conferred Padma Shri, Says Kidambi Srikanth

Noted badminton player Kidambi Srikanth on Tuesday said that he was surprised when he got a call from the government about his selection for the Padma Shri. "I am really happy and excited at getting the Padma Shri this evening. In fact, I was surprised when I was informed that I have been shortlisted for the award," Srikanth told news agency IANS. "I had applied thinking that I was eligible for this award. Glad that even the screening committee thought as much. This is really motivating," he added with a smile. At 25, Srikanth is the second youngest sportsperson in India to have got the Padma Shri. Earlier, PV Sindhu got it at the age of 19.