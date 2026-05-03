South Korea delivered an inspiring team performance to beat defending champions China 3-1 and secure their third Uber Cup title in Horsens on Sunday. This win highlights their growing strength in women's team badminton. South Korea had previously won the trophy in Kuala Lumpur (2010) and Bangkok (2022), both times defeating China. They rose to the occasion again at the Forum Horsens, creating another memorable victory. The tie started with a strong showing from world No. 1 An Se-young. She set the tone by beating world No. 2 Wang Zhiyi 21-10, 21-13 in just 47 minutes, giving South Korea an early lead.

China, with 16 championships, responded quickly. The powerful world No. 1 doubles team of Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning proved too tough for Jeong Na-eun and Lee So-hee, winning 21-15, 21-12 in 53 minutes to even the match at 1-1.

The momentum shifted back in South Korea's favor during the second singles match. World No. 17 Kim Ga-eun played a composed and effective game to defeat world No. 4 Chen Yufei 21-19, 21-15 in 55 minutes, bringing her team closer to the title.

With the pressure rising, the crucial doubles match saw South Korea's Baek Ha-na and Kim Hye-jeong rise to the challenge. After losing the first game 16-21 to China's Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian, the Korean pair staged an impressive comeback, winning the next two games 21-10, 21-13, and sealing the tie in 85 minutes.

Earlier, Indian men's team returned from the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 in Horsens, Denmark, with a bronze medal after they went down 0-3 against France in the semi-finals on Friday.

The 2022 champions, who had upset Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals, had suffered a major setback ahead of their semifinal clash as their top singles player, Lakshya Sen, had to sit out due to an elbow injury.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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