India's ace shuttler P V Sindhu went down to Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei in the first round of the Indonesia Open on Wednesday, making a stunning early exit from the BWF Super 1000 tournament. A two-time Olympic medallist and a former world champion, Sindhu lost the women's singles contest 15-21, 21-15, 14-21, which was her maiden loss to Wen-chi. The Taiwanese shuttler took an hour and 10 minutes to beat the Commonwealth Games gold-medallist. Last year, Sindhu had crashed out in the Second Round of the Indonesia Open.

In a women's doubles round of 32 match, the Indian duo of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda lost to Korea's sixth-seeded pair of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong 12-21 9-21. PTI AH PM AH PM PM

