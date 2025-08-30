Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty assured India of a medal at the World Championships after defeating their nemesis, Malaysia's two-time Olympic medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, in the men's doubles quarterfinals in Paris. A year after the heartbreak in Paris, where they lost to the same pair and missed out on an Olympic medal, the world No. 3 duo produced a commanding 21-12, 21-19 win in 43 minutes to avenge that loss and storm into the semifinals late on Friday night. It will be Satwik and Chirag's second medal at the prestigious event after their 2022 bronze, extending India's streak of podium finishes at every edition since Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa's breakthrough bronze in 2011.

The Asian Games champions will next face 11th seeds Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi of China.

Only hours earlier, PV Sindhu's exit in the quarterfinals had denied India a medal in women's singles. By the time Satwik and Chirag walked onto the court, the weight of expectations was unmistakable against opponents who had repeatedly broken Indian hearts.

Chia and Soh had beaten the Indians in Singapore and China this year after crushing their Olympic medal dream in Paris last year.

On Friday night, however, the world No. 9 Indians turned the script on its head with a dominating show.

Chirag opened with a drive-serve winner before a 59-shot rally, the longest of the match, and ended with his thundering mid-court smash to put India 4-2 ahead. Satwik's booming serves and the pair's seamless rotation saw them reel off six straight points to lead 9-3.

The top seeds went into the mid-game interval 11-5 ahead after Satwik conjured a deft cross-lift. Chia and Soh managed to take another marathon 49-shot rally, but the Indians quickly wrested back momentum.

From 15-8, the Indians tightened the screws. Chirag's sharp net play and Satwik's clever serve helped India keep things in grip.

Chirag then earned nine game points with a deceptive return and they sealed it with another aggressive return.

After the change of ends, the Indians dished out blistering attack to carry their momentum from the opening game, racing to a 10-5 lead with Satwik's sharp serves and Chirag's booming backcourt smashes setting the tone.

The Indians had a four-point advantage after Soh sprayed into the net.

Satwik and Chirag's ability to create those angled returns and vary the attack made life difficult for their rivals. Soh also struggled under pressure, leaking errors as India built a comfortable 17-12 cushion.

But the Malaysians, bronze-medallists in Tokyo, clawed back with a spectacular 41-shot exchange at 12-17. The Indians made it 18-14 with Chirag dazzling at the forecourt.

Then another long rally ensued at 15-19 that showcased their defensive grit as Chirag recovered after slipping to keep it going.

Aaron then controlled the pace and Soh finally found rhythm as a good return followed by Satwik's smash into the net helped the Malaysians narrow the deficit to 18-19, sending jitters through the Indian camp.

The Malaysians soon drew parity on Aaron's serve as Satwik miscued a return. They had won 8 of the last 10 points to make a comeback.

In the crunch, Chirag took charge at the net, killing a crucial exchange to grab a match point.

A quick drive serve from Satwik, and then it was over to Chirag at the backcourt, who sent down a couple of well-hit smashes . The second one sailed wide from Aaron's blade as India celebrated.

It has been a season of steady performances for the world No. 3 pair, who have made the semifinals at the Malaysia and India Open in January, but their progress was stalled by Satwik's health concerns and Chirag's back injury, which kept them out for several weeks.

Satwik also endured the pain of losing his father in February.

However, the duo returned to make the last eight at Singapore Open and China Open besides reaching the quarterfinals at the Indonesia Open.