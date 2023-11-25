India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty dished out another attacking masterclass to outwit the Chinese duo of He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu and storm into the men's doubles final at the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament in Shenzhen on Saturday. The former world No. 1 Indian pair, which had won its first BWF World Super 750 title at the French Open last year, notched up a 21-15 22-20 win over the newly-formed Chinese pair of He and Ren, which had a title-winning run last week at the Japan Masters.

The top seeds will face another Chinese pair in the summit clash, the winner of the other semifinal between Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi and second seeds Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

Satwik and Chirag have won the Badminton Asian Championships, Indonesia Super 1000, Korea Super 500, Swiss Super 300 and the Asian Games gold medal in a stellar year.

The BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300. One more category of tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

Each of these tournaments offers different ranking points and prize money. The highest points and prize pool is offered at the Super 1000 level.

