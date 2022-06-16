Indian shuttler Sameer Verma ended his campaign at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament with a straight-game loss to world number five Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the second round here on Thursday. The 27-year-old, a former world no. 11, went down 10-21 13-21 to sixth seeded Lee in a 43-minute men's singles match. This was Sameer's fifth loss to Lee in seven meetings.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out of the tournament after losing 16-21 13-21 to top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China in women's doubles competition.

HS Prannoy will face Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus later in the day, while MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will take on China's Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi.

