Even before stepping on court for the final against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the World Championship, PV Sindhu has set many records. She has equalled the record of legendary Zhang Ning by winning five medals at the World Championships. This is her third successive final, a feat in itself. But the challenge on Sunday will be to win a gold medal, unlike 2017 and 2018, where she was bested in the final and had to be content with the silver medal. Speaking to NDTV from Basel, the venue of the World Championships in Switzerland, Sindhu said all World Championships are different tournaments played in different environments and hoped that this time she can change the colour of the medal.

Live Match Score Updates between PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Championships 2019 finals from Basel, Switzerland