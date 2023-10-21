Story ProgressBack to home
PV Sindhu Loses To Carolina Marin In Denmark Open Semi-final
Struggling Indian shuttler PV Sindhu lost to Carolina Marin of Spain in three games in the semifinal of the Denmark Open.
File photo of PV Sindhu.© Twitter
Struggling Indian shuttler PV Sindhu lost to Carolina Marin of Spain in three games in the semifinal of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament in Odense, Denmark on Saturday. Sindhu lost 18-21, 21-19, 7-21 in the match that lasted one hour and 13 minutes. The two-time Olympic medallist Indian had made it to the semifinal after beating Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the quarterfinal on Friday. Sindhu had also reached the semifinals at the Arctic Open Super 500 last week in Finland.
