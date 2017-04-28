 
PV Sindhu Crashes Out Of Badminton Asia Championships

Updated: 28 April 2017 23:13 IST

PV Sindhu took the lead by winning the first game but faced stiff opposition in the second and third game in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships 2017.

PV Sindhu lost 21-15, 14-21, 24-22 to HE Bingjiao in the quarterfinals of Badminton Asia Championships. © AFP

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu went down fighting to HE Bingjiao of China in the women's singles quarter-finals in the Badminton Asia Championships 2017 on Friday. The fourth seeded Sindhu won the first game before the eighth seeded Chinese staged a comeback to win 15-21, 21-14, 24-22 in a match lasting an hour and 17 minutes. Sindhu got off to a promising start, winning six consecutive points to take a 12-5 lead in the first game. Although, the local shuttler tried hard to reduce the gap, the Indian held on to clinch the opening game and take a 1-0 lead.

Bingjiao was in no mood to give in so easily and put up a much better show in the second game, taking a 3-0 lead early on.

The Chinese shuttler, then, won four back-to-back points to increase her lead to 13-7.

Although, Sindhu battled hard and won three successive points to reduce the gap, Bingjiao produced a three-point burst to increase her lead and held on from there to level the match at 1-1.

The third and decisive game was an exciting affair.

Bingjiao took the early lead, winning seven successive points to open up a comfortable 8-1 advantage. Sindhu, however, drew level at 12-12.

It was then a neck and neck affair, with neither shuttler prepared to yield an inch.

At one point, Bingjiao took four consecutive points to lead 19-16 before Sindhu took three points to draw level again.

The closing stages saw some thrilling action. With Sindhu enjoying a one-point lead at 22-21, Bingjiao clinched three successive points to take the game and the match.

