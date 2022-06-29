Star India shuttler PV Sindhu produced a stunning win over Thailand's world no. 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong to advance into the second round of the Malaysia Open tournament on Wednesday in Kuala Lumpur. Playing on Court 2, Sindhu came through a tough test against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in straight games. Seventh-seeded Sindhu dominated Chochuwong in both games 21-13, 21-17. The Indian got off to a great start in the first game and clinched the game with her swift moves.

The second game of the match saw Chochuwong fighting back but could not hold Sindhu's attacks longer and crashed out of the tournament.

India's double pair B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, couldn't get past the world no. 21 pairing of Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands. The Indian duo went down by 15-21, 21-19 17-21 after a 52-minute battle.

Meanwhile, it was a bad day for the 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, who suffered a defeat against American Iris Wang 11-21, 17-21 in 37 minutes.

Earlier, India's HS Prannoy started off his Malaysia Open 2022 campaign with a win over the Malaysian Liew Daren in the first round.

Playing in court 1, the Indian won his match by margin of 21-14, 17-21, 21-18. Prannoy got off a good start, winning the first game. His Malaysian counterpart bounced back to win the second game, but Prannoy won the closely contested last game by 21-18 to seal the match.