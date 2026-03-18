India's Kidambi Srikanth crashed out in the first round of the men's singles event while Anmol Kharb and Tanvi Sharma entered the round of 16 in women's singles event of the Orleans Masters Super Badminton tournament at Orleans in France on Wednesday. Srikanth, a former world No.1, lost 12-21, 10-21 against Magnus Johannesen of Denmark whereas Kharb recorded a compelling 21-12, 21-16 victory against Turkey's Neslihan Arin. Tanvi also progressed to the next round after defeating Supanida Katethong of Thailand after the latter conceded the match 21-18, 14-12 due to an injury.

Elsewhere, Rakshitha Ramraj lost 9-21, 15-21 in the first round against Manami Suizu of Japan.

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