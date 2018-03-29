Kidambi Srikanth Appointed Deputy Collector By Andhra Pradesh Government

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth was on Thursday appointed as the Deputy Collector by the Andhra Pradesh Government. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu handed over the appointment letter to him in Amravati in the presence of former All-England champion and celebrated badminton coach Pullela Gopichand. The Chief Minister also congratulated Srikanth for recently receiving Padma Shri award, the fourth highest civilian award in the Republic of India. After bagging the title at the Indonesian Championship in June last year, Srikanth was felicitated by Naidu in Vijayawada and was also promised a government job.