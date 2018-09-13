Japan Open: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To Fangjie Gao In Round 2

© AFP
India ace shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the Japan Open after losing her second round match to China's Fangjie Gao.
The Rio Olympics silver medallist suffered a 18-21, 19-21 defeat to her Chinese opponent.
Sindhu, who won a silver medal at the recently-concluded 2018 Asian Games, had won her first round match on Wednesday against World No. 13 Sayaka Takahashi. She edged past Takahashi 21-17, 7-21, 21-13.
In men's singles, HS Prannoy was knocked out after losing 14-21, 17-21 to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in Round 2.
Comments
Topics : PV Sindhu Badminton Badminton
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.