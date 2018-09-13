Japan Open: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To Fangjie Gao In Round 2

India ace shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the Japan Open after losing her second round match to China's Fangjie Gao.

The Rio Olympics silver medallist suffered a 18-21, 19-21 defeat to her Chinese opponent.

Sindhu, who won a silver medal at the recently-concluded 2018 Asian Games, had won her first round match on Wednesday against World No. 13 Sayaka Takahashi. She edged past Takahashi 21-17, 7-21, 21-13.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy was knocked out after losing 14-21, 17-21 to Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in Round 2.