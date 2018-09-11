Japan Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy Enter Second Round

India star shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy started their Japan Open campaign on high, winning their respective first round matches of the tournament. PV Sindhu defeated local girl Sayaka Takahashi 21-17, 7-21, 21-13, while Kidambi Srikanth registered a straight-game 21-13, 21-15 win against China's Yuxiang Huang to enter the second round.

HS Prannoy edged past the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie 21-18, 21-17 in the opening round of the competition.

Kidambi will face Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong, while Sindhu will up against Fangjie Gao of China in in their second round matches.