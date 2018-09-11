 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

Japan Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy Enter Second Round

Updated: 11 September 2018 15:52 IST

PV Sindhu was stretched by Sayaka Takahashi of Japan in her opening match.

Japan Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy Enter Second Round
PV Sindhu defeated local girl Sayaka Takahashi 21-17, 7-21, 21-13. © AFP

India star shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy started their Japan Open campaign on high, winning their respective first round matches of the tournament. PV Sindhu defeated local girl Sayaka Takahashi 21-17, 7-21, 21-13, while Kidambi Srikanth registered a straight-game 21-13, 21-15 win against China's Yuxiang Huang to enter the second round.

HS Prannoy edged past the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie 21-18, 21-17 in the opening round of the competition.

Kidambi will face Hong Kong's Wing Ki Vincent Wong, while Sindhu will up against Fangjie Gao of China in in their second round matches.

Comments
Topics : Badminton PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • PV Sindhu defeated local girl Sayaka Takahashi 21-17, 7-21, 21-13
  • Kidambi Srikanth registered a straight-game win against Yuxiang Huang
  • HS Prannoy edged past 2018 Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie
Related Articles
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Look To Change Colour Of Medal In Tokyo 2020 Olympics
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Look To Change Colour Of Medal In Tokyo 2020 Olympics
PV Sindhu Vows To Return Stronger After Defeat To Tai Tzu Ying In Asian Games Final
PV Sindhu Vows To Return Stronger After Defeat To Tai Tzu Ying In Asian Games Final
Asian Games 2018, Day 10 Medal Tally: Manjit Singh, Jinson Johnson Record Gold, Silver In Men
Asian Games 2018, Day 10 Medal Tally: Manjit Singh, Jinson Johnson Record Gold, Silver In Men's 800 Metre; PV Sindhu, Archers Claim Silver
Asian Games 2018: PV Sindhu Loses In Final, Finishes With Women
Asian Games 2018: PV Sindhu Loses In Final, Finishes With Women's Singles Badminton Silver
PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying, Asian Games 2018 Badminton Final Highlights: PV Sindhu Gets Asiad Silver, Loses Final To World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying
PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying, Asian Games 2018 Badminton Final Highlights: PV Sindhu Gets Asiad Silver, Loses Final To World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.