Indonesia Open: HS Prannoy Stuns Lee Chong Wei; Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Bow Out

India's HS Prannoy stunned World No. 1 Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia in straight games to storm into the quarter-finals of the $1,000,000 Indonesia Super Series Premier in Jakarta on Thursday. The World No. 25 Indian, who went into the match with a 0-2 head-to-head record, saw off three-time Olympic silver medallist Lee 21-10 21-18 in a 40-minute men's singles contest at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC). "Lee looked ordinary today and I took my chances. I am very happy to have won," Prannoy said.

Kidambi Srikanth also dug deep into his reservoir to notch up a stunning 21-15 20-22 21-16 victory over fourth seed Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen to make the quarters too. "Tough match today but happy to be on the winning side," said Srikanth after the match.

Prannoy will next face Olympic champion Chen Long of China, while Srikanth will meet Chinese Taipei's Tzu Wei Wang.

However, it was the end of the road for the Indian women Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu. Saina lost to Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol in three games. The former world No 1 lost 15-21 21-6 16-21. Rio Games silver medallist was shown the door by America's Beiwen Zhang in a tough match. She lost 21-15 12-21 18-21.

Prannoy looked in ominous form as he opened up a 6-0 lead in the opening game and then jumped up to a 10-3 advantage. After the break, the Indian continued to move ahead to eventually pocket the game without much ado.

In the second game, Prannoy once again held a 10-6 lead, which was quickly erased by Lee, who had a 13-12 advantage for a brief time.

Prannoy soon changed gears to surge to 17-14 but Lee again levelled the scores before the Indian shut the door with some good points to foil the top seed's chance of clinching his record 7th Indonesian title.