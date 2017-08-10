 
HS Prannoy Jumps Two Spots To Be Ranked No 15

Updated: 10 August 2017 17:59 IST

Twelve Indian male badminton players are currently ranked in the top 100, with seven in the top 50.

HS Prannoy had reached the quarters of the New Zealand Open last week. © AFP

HS Prannoy is having a good run. After winning the US Open Grand Prix Gold last month, he made the quarters at New Zealand GP Gold last week. His efforts are paying off as the 25-year-old jumped two spots to be ranked No 15 in the latest BWF ranking charts, released on Thursday. Prannoy is currently the second-best Indian male player on the list with Kidambi Srikanth's ranking remaining unchanged at No 8. Srikanth had won successive title in Indonesia and Australia recently.

Prannoy tweeted that it felt good to be back in the top 15 of the world rankings though he wouldn't be playing in the World Championships this time round.

Ajay Jayaram and Sameer Verma dropped a spot each to be ranked No 17 and 29, respectively. B Sai Praneeth remained at 19.

Sourabh Verma, who recently made the quarter-final stage in New Zealand, jumped five places to be ranked 32. Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap jumped one spot to be at 46th.

There was no change in rankings of the two top Indian women PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. Rio Games silver medallist Sindhu remained at the fifth spot in the women's singles rankings while London Games bronze medallist Nehwal stayed put at the 16th spot.

(With PTI inputs)

