French Open Superseries: Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu Progress to Second Round

Updated: 26 October 2017 10:02 IST

Srikanth, who had clinched his third title of the season at Denmark Open Super Series premier last week, emerged victories after his opponent Germany's Fabian Roth retired at 0-3 in the opening game.

PV Sindhu saw off Spain's Beatriz Corrales 21-19 21-18. © AFP

Title-contenders Kidambi Srikanth and P V Sindhu crossed the first hurdle to progress to the second round of the USD 325,000 French Open Super Series.

The World No 8 Indian will face Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent, whom he had beaten in straight games last week en route to his title.

Sindhu, who also has been in good form this season with two titles and a silver at the World Championship, saw off Spain's Beatriz Corrales 21-19 21-18 to set up a clash with Japan's Sayaka Takahashi.

Men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too made a positive start as he disposed off France's Bastian Kersaudy and Julien Maio 21-12 21-14 in 30 minutes.

They will face Denmark's sixth seed Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding next.

Highlights
  • Kidambi Srikanth and P V Sindhu crossed the first hurdle
  • Srikanth's opponent Fabian Roth retired at 0-3 in the opening game
  • Sindhu beat Spain's Beatriz Corrales 21-19 21-18
