Coronavirus: PV Sindhu Donates Rs 5 Lakh Each To Andhra Pradesh And Telangana

Updated: 26 March 2020 14:49 IST

PV Sindhu has announced that she will be donating Rs 5 lakh each for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Telangana as well as in Andhra Pradesh.

PV Sindhu lost her quarter-final match to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara recently. © AFP

PV Sindhu, India's ace shuttler, has announced that she will be donating Rs 5 lakh each for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Telangana as well as in Andhra Pradesh. PV Sindhu took to Twitter and wrote, "I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs 5 lakhs) towards the "Chief Ministers Relief Fund" for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19 @TelanganaCMO @Andhra PradeshCM". PV Sindhu is ranked sixth in the current BWF rankings. Sindhu, much like other sports personalities, has been at home after the lockdown imposed by the government in the fight against coronavirus. Earlier in the month, Sindhu competed in the All England Open 2020. She lost her quarter-final match to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in Birmingham.

Sindhu became the youngest Indian player to break into the top 20 world rankings back in 2012. Sindhu was just 17-years-old when she achieved this feat and achieved a career-best ranking of world number 2 in April 2017.

Earlier, the Badminton World Federation had announced that all tournaments will be suspended till April 12, 2020, amid the coronavirus scare. Sports personalities from around the world have urged people to follow social distancing to keep themselves safe from the pandemic.

Recently, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was postponed to the next year. However, the name of the event will remain the same. Sportspersons from across the globe have welcomed the decision.

