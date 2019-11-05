 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

China Open: PV Sindhu Knocked Out After Losing To Pai Yu Po In Round Of 32

Updated: 05 November 2019 11:00 IST

PV Sindhu crashed out of the China Open Super 750 in first round after losing to Pai Yu Po.

China Open: PV Sindhu Knocked Out After Losing To Pai Yu Po In Round Of 32
PV Sindhu crashed out of the China Open in first round. © AFP

PV Sindhu was knocked out after losing in a close contest to Pai Yu Po in Round of 32 in China Open Super 750 on Tuesday. PV Sindhu lost the first game 13-21 but in the second game Sindhu came back to take the second game 21-18. In the final game, Indian shuttler was trailing at the mid-break and she tried to reduce the deficit but eventually lost the final game 19-21. After her World Championships gold medal, Sindhu has failed to reach finals in five straight tournaments. PV Sindhu exited China Open Super 1,000 in second round in September while she exited the Korea Open in the first round. In Denmark Open, Sindhu could only reach second round and her best performance since her historic win came when she reached quarterfinals of French Open.

Earlier in the day, India's HS Prannoy also lost his first round match to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in straight games. 

In the mixed doubles category, Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy beat Joshua Hurlburt-Yu and Josephine Wu 21-19, 21-19. 

Later in the day, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also be in action as they face Phillip Chew and Ryan Chew of the USA.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article PV Sindhu Badminton
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • PV Sindhu lost in the first round of China Open Super 750
  • Pai Yu Po defeated Sindhu 21-13, 18-21, 21-19
  • HS Prannoy also crashed out after losing to Rasmus Gemke
Related Articles
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal To Lead India
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal To Lead India's Challenge, Kidambi Srikanth Pulls Out Of China Open
French Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Stun World Champions To Enter Quarterfinals
French Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Stun World Champions To Enter Quarterfinals
French Open: PV Sindhu, Subhankar Dey Enter Second Round
French Open: PV Sindhu, Subhankar Dey Enter Second Round
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Look To End Poor Run Of Results At French Open
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Look To End Poor Run Of Results At French Open
Denmark Open: PV Sindhu Loses To 17-Year-Old Korean In Second Round, Sai Praneeth Knocked Out
Denmark Open: PV Sindhu Loses To 17-Year-Old Korean In Second Round, Sai Praneeth Knocked Out
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.