China Open: PV Sindhu Knocked Out After Losing To Pai Yu Po In Round Of 32

PV Sindhu was knocked out after losing in a close contest to Pai Yu Po in Round of 32 in China Open Super 750 on Tuesday. PV Sindhu lost the first game 13-21 but in the second game Sindhu came back to take the second game 21-18. In the final game, Indian shuttler was trailing at the mid-break and she tried to reduce the deficit but eventually lost the final game 19-21. After her World Championships gold medal, Sindhu has failed to reach finals in five straight tournaments. PV Sindhu exited China Open Super 1,000 in second round in September while she exited the Korea Open in the first round. In Denmark Open, Sindhu could only reach second round and her best performance since her historic win came when she reached quarterfinals of French Open.

Earlier in the day, India's HS Prannoy also lost his first round match to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in straight games.

In the mixed doubles category, Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy beat Joshua Hurlburt-Yu and Josephine Wu 21-19, 21-19.

Later in the day, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also be in action as they face Phillip Chew and Ryan Chew of the USA.