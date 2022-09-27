Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy has entered the top 15 of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Rankings after a gap of almost four years. The last time the shuttler was the World Number 15 was on October 17, 2018. He made a climb of one spot to break into the top 15 once again. On the other hand, the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila (jumping three spots to Number 23) and the mixed doubles duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Bhatnagar (jumping two spots to Number 30), have achieved their best ranks.

"@PRANNOYHSPRI back in top-15 Doubles pairs @arjunmr/@dhruvkapilaa and @ishaan0202/#TanishaCrasto better their highest rank Checkout the ranking updates @himantabiswa| @sanjay091968 #BWFWorldRankings #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media.

Notably, World Championships quarter-finalists Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun clinched the men's doubles title at Maha Metro Maharashtra International Challenge badminton tournament in Nagpur earlier this month.

Recently, Prannoy became the World's Number one player in the men's singles category in the BWF World Tour Rankings.

In the rankings updated on September 6, Prannoy emerged as the number one shuttler in tour rankings.

The 2022 BWF World Tour started on January 11 and will end on December 18. It is the fifth season of the BWF Badminton World Tour. The tour consists of 22 tournaments which will lead to the final of the tour in December. These 22 tournaments are divided into five levels, Level 1 is the World Tour finals, followed by Level 2 called Super 1000, Level 3 called Super 750, Level 4 called Super 500, and Level 5 called Super 300. Different prize money and ranking points are offered at each of these tournaments.

Prannoy started 2022 with a quarterfinal finish in the India Open in January.

Then in the same month, he earned another quarterfinal in the Syed Modi International 2022.

In March 2022, Prannoy earned a quarterfinal finish in the German Open 2022. In the same month at the 2022 All England Open, he could not progress beyond the first round. In the Swiss Open 2022 held the same month, he was the runner-up, losing to Leonardus Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the final.

During the Korea Open 2022 in early-April, he was eliminated in the first round. In the 2022 Thailand Open held in May, he could not perform well and lost in the first round itself.

In June in the 2022 Indonesia Open, Prannoy earned a semifinal finish. In the same month, he lost in the quarterfinals at the 2022 Malaysia Open. In July in the Malaysia Masters 2022, the shuttler finished the tournament after losing in the semifinal.

In the same month during Singapore Open, Prannoy earned a quarterfinal finish. In August during the 2022 Japan Open, he lost in the quarterfinals.