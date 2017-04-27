 
Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu Sails Into Quarterfinals With Another Easy Win

Updated: 27 April 2017 13:38 IST

The Rio Games silver winner easily notched up a 21-14, 21-15 win over unseeded Japanese Aya Ohori in the second round match that lasted just 40 minutes at the Wuhan Sports Center Gymnasium.

21-year-old PV Sindhu is the lone Indian in fray now. © PTI

Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu of India sailed into the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships with another clinical performance on Thursday.

However, Ajay Jayaram crashed out in the second round of men's event, losing 19-21, 10-21 to Chinese Taipei's Hsu Jen Hao.

World number three Sindhu began her campaign in the continental tournament by defeating Dinar Dyah Ayustine of Indonesia 21-8, 21-18 in a lop-sided first round encounter.

London Games bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy and the doubles pairs exited the tournament on the opening day on Wednesday.

Seeded third, the 21-year-old Sindhu is the lone Indian in fray now, and will take on He Bingjiao of China in the quarterfinals.

In the men's event, Jayaram, who had stunned Chinese fifth seed Tian Houwei in the first round, lost in straight games.

In the mixed doubles category, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy went down to top seeds Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen 15-21, 21-14, 16-21 in 50 minutes.

Sikki, partnering Ashwinin Ponnappa, also lost in the doubles competition to South Koreans Chae Yoo Jung and Kim So Yeong 20-22, 16-21 in 37 minutes

