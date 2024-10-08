Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu suffered an early exit but rising Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod continued her impressive form by pulling off a stunning upset against world No. 23 Sung Shuo Yun to enter the women's singles pre-quarterfinals of Arctic Open Super 500 tournament on Tuesday. Sixth seed Sindhu lost 16-21 10-21 to Canada's Michelle Li in her round of 32 match. The 23-year-old southpaw, who clinched her first title in over two years at the Azerbaijan International in February, showed her resilience in a hard-fought match, winning 21-19, 24-22 in 57 minutes.

Bansod's victory, against the player from Chinese Taipei, is a testament to her growing prowess on the international stage.

However, the challenge will intensify in the next round as the Nagpur shuttler prepares to face a former world champion.

Bansod will take on the winner of the match between Ratchanok Intanon, the 2013 world champion from Thailand and tournament top seed, and Wang Zhi Yi, the 2022 world champion from China.

Sindhu was returning to action after the Paris Olympics.

Aakarshi Kashyap won against Germany's Yvonne Li 21-19 21-14 in another women's singles contest.