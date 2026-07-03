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Aakarshi Kashyap, Tanya Hemnath Lose In Second Round, Indian Challenge At Canada Open Ends
Tanya Hemnath and Aakarshi Kashyap lost their women's singles second round matches to draw curtains to the Indian challenge at the Canada Open.
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Tanya Hemnath and Aakarshi Kashyap lost their women's singles second round matches to draw curtains to the Indian challenge at the Canada Open at Markham, Canada. Tanya lost to third seed Riko Gunji of Japan 11-21 11-21 in 31 minutes while Aakarshi went down fighting to fourth seed Beiwen Zhang of USA 22-20 17-21 17-21 in the second round match that lasted one hour and seven minutes. Earlier, Tanya had prevailed 21-16 21-18 over USA's Disha Gupta in the opening round while Aakarshi saw off Anna Tatranova of France 21-14 21-12.
With the ouster of Tanya and Aakarshi, the Indian challenge ended at the Super 300 tournament.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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