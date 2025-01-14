Jasmine Paolini underlined her Australian Open title credentials with an almost flawless march into the second round on Tuesday. The 29-year-old Italian inflicted a dreaded 'bagel' on Chinese qualifier Wei Sijia, who was making her Grand Slam debut, as she sprinted to a 6-0, 6-4 victory. In 2024, Paolini became the first Italian woman to make the last 16 at all four Grand Slams in the Open Era and won the title in Dubai in a breakthrough season that propelled her into the top five.

She also reached maiden major finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and the world number four is clearly in the mood to go all the way in Melbourne.

"Maybe everything began from here last year," said Paolini. "It gave me so much confidence.

"And it's great to be back here in Melbourne."

Paolini raced out of the blocks with an emphatic first-set performance, landing 81 percent of her first serves against the hapless world number 117.

Wei did get on the board by winning the first game of the second set.

She grew in confidence, with several drop-shot winners which gave her two early break points, though she could convert neither.

The aggressive Paolini kept up the pressure with powerful returns and groundstrokes.

She finally broke Wei again to lead 3-2 before serving out for an emphatic victory in 73 minutes.

"It's not always easy to play the first round and she was playing unbelievable," said Paolini of the second set.

"I didn't know this girl before. I never played her. I think we will see her in the top 100 soon for sure."

Paolini's next assignment will be on Thursday against American Taylor Townsend or Mexico's Renata Zarazua.

