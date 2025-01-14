Three-time losing finalist Daniil Medvedev and home favourite Alex de Minaur set out on the road to Australian Open glory Tuesday while Jasmine Paolini headlines the women's action. Fifth seed Medvedev begins his 2025 campaign against Thailand's Kasidit Samrej on Rod Laver Arena and has pledged to be a "disruptor" against last year's Grand Slam kings Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The feisty Russian has reached three of the last four finals at Melbourne Park. He was outplayed by Novak Djokovic in 2021 before a heart-wrenching five-set defeat to Rafael Nadal a year later.

The 28-year-old again crashed in five sets after being two up against Sinner 12 months ago.

Medvedev has not played since the ATP Finals in November but said it had only given him more time to prepare.

"I felt like it was one of the best pre-seasons," he said.

"Last year Carlos and Jannik were beating me a lot of times in later stages of tournaments.

"I would like to become again.. let's say a disruptor, because it means that I will be able to get to these later stages and win them."

De Minaur, nicknamed "The Demon" by the Australian fans and media, is the big hope for a first home men's singles winner since Mark Edmondson in 1976.

'It means the world'

The eighth seed begins in the prime-time evening slot on Rod Laver Arena against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

"I'm going to do my best to hopefully play a lot of matches here, win a lot of matches, do Australia proud," said De Minaur, who recently got engaged to British number one Katie Boulter.

"As Australian tennis players we spend the majority of the year overseas.

"To get the chance and opportunity to start the year here at home, it just means the world."

Paolini said she got a taste for playing on the biggest stage after rocketing to world number four last year on the back of finishing runner-up at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

The 29-year-old Italian faces China's Wei Sijia on Margaret Court Arena.

"One of my main focus, it's always to enjoy being on court, enjoy playing matches," she said.

"I think I grew up as a player last year, but also as a person I'm more mature. I believe more in myself than three or four years ago."

Sixth seed Elena Rybakina, a losing finalist in Melbourne two years ago, starts against Australian junior world number one Emerson Jones, 16, who is tipped to follow in the footsteps of former Melbourne Park champion Ash Barty.

"I think she's definitely a good player," said Rybakina of the youngster, who will be making her Grand Slam main draw debut after being awarded a wild card.

"She's a good player, a dangerous player. Especially when you're young, you have nothing to lose. And she's at home."

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu from Britain starts out in the first match on court three against 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova from Russia.

Gael Monfils, 38, who on Saturday became the oldest singles champion in ATP Tour history at the Auckland Classic, will follow on the same court against big-serving fellow Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

There is an all-American encounter as Taylor Fritz, the fourth seed, plays Jenson Brooksby.

