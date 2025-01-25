Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys Live Streaming Australia Open Women's Singles Final: The irresistible force of Aryna Sabalenka meets the unbreakable spirit of Madison Keys in an Australian Open women's singles final on Saturday. The defending champion from Belarus dished out a straight set win over good friend Paula Badosa in the semi-finals and will remain world number one after Iga Swiatek's defeat while Keys is guaranteed to be back in the top 10 for the first time since 2019 in the new rankings. Both players are in rampant form and on 11-match win streaks after winning their respective warm-up events. Sabalenka, on the other hand, has won 20 straight matches on the famous blue hard courts of Melbourne. If she makes it 21 it will see her complete a treble not witnessed this century.

When will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys, Australian Open women's singles final match take place?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys, Australian Open women's singles final match will take place on Friday, January 24, 2025.

Where will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys, Australian Open women's singles final match be held?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys, Australian Open women's singles final match will be held at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

What time will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys, Australian Open women's singles final match start?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys, Australian Open women's singles final match will start at 2:00 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys, Australian Open women's singles final match?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys, Australian Open women's singles final match will telecasted live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys, Australian Open women's singles final match?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys, Australian Open women's singles final match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv and JioTV App and Website.

