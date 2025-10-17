Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott made a cheeky remark ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against India, starting October 19. Abbott, during his appearance at NDTV World Summit 2025, was asked whether Australia can beat India this time. The 67-year-old, in a lighthearted tone, highlighted the outcome when the two teams squared off against each other in a series last time out. "We won last time, why won't we win again?" Tony Abbott said at the NDTV World Summit.

"We won 3-1 in the Test series. I think, the same can be expected in the ODI series," he added.

"Everyone who attends the game will be mesmerised by skills, sportsmanship. Cricket is something important India and Australia have in common."

For the unversed, Australia beat India 3-1 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The series turned out to be India veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's last in the longest format as the duo retired from Test cricket a few months later.

The upcoming series marks the return of the iconic duo to international cricket after more than seven months. Both last featured in India's Champions Trophy triumph in March, before announcing their retirement from Test cricket-a decision that limits their national appearances to the 50-over format.

The duo hit the nets at the Perth Stadium on Friday ahead of the series-opener in Perth.

The two senior pros looked in fine touch as they spent considerable time in the middle during an intense training session. Rohit was seen perfecting his trademark pull and flick shots, while Kohli focused on his cover drives and straight strokes, working meticulously on timing and placement.

Adding to the lively atmosphere, Rohit and Kohli were spotted sharing a laugh during the practice, a moment that reflected the camaraderie and positive spirit within the Indian camp.

Rohit and Kohli had announced their T20I retirements after the T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados last year.

With their wealth of experience and match-winning pedigree, Rohit and Kohli are expected to play pivotal roles in shaping India's ODI fortunes Down Under.

