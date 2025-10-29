Some showers were expected as India took on Australia in the first match of the three-game T20I series in Canberra on Wednesday. Just after five overs were bowled, a strong drizzle forced the officials to cover the pitch and send the players back to their respective dugouts. The play resumed roughly after a 40-minute delay, which isn't considered significant in international cricket. Yet, a total of four overs were reduced from the overall game, shortening the match to 18 overs per side.

As the revised playing conditions were shared after the rain interruption, it was said that the Powerplay would last for 5.2 overs. In the adjusted bowling quotas, three bowlers could bowl a maximum of four overs each, while two bowlers could deliver up to three overs.

Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch explained that the floodlight curfew was the reason behind the overs being reduced from the match despite such a short rain interruption. He noted that the lights at the venue must be switched off automatically by 11:00 p.m. local time due to its residential surroundings. Hence, the window for game time had to be reduced.

Injury Blow for India Ahead of 1st T20I

Before the first T20I could begin in Canberra, India suffered a major blow as pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out for the first three matches of the series.

In a release, the BCCI said that the youngster, who was in the process of recovering from a left quadriceps injury picked up during the second ODI in Adelaide, complained of neck spasms, which have further affected his recovery and mobility.

Reddy, who has featured in four T20Is so far, has scored 90 runs, with a highest score of 74, and has also taken three wickets in this format.

With ANI Inputs