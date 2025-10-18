A video of India's star batter Virat Kohli from the team's training session at the Perth Stadium is going viral on social media. In the surfaced clip, Kohli could be seen in a jovial mood, sharing a laugh with the team. The Indian players are currently practising in Perth ahead of the ODI series against Australia that is set to start on October 19. With this international match, Kohli will be back in the Indian colours. His last appearance for the side was the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand.

Kohli has already called time on his T20I and Test careers and remains active only as an international player in the ODI format. He quit T20Is after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 in June last year and left the longest format months after the Australia series 2024-25.

Virat is India's second-highest run-getter in ODIs, with the tally of 14,181 in 302 matches and 290 innings at an average of 57.88, a strike rate of over 93. He has smashed 51 centuries and 74 fifties. His best score is 183. In seven ODIs this year, the superstar has made 275 runs in seven innings at an average of 45.83, with a century and two fifties to his name and a best score of 100 not out.

In his last international outing which was the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Kohli starred with 218 runs in five matches, including a century against arch-rivals Pakistan and a brilliant 84 against Australia in the semifinals.

Virat also has a long-standing love affair with Australian playing conditions, having scored 1,327 runs in 29 ODIs at an average of 51.03 and a strike rate of over 89, with five centuries and six fifties in 29 innings and a best score of 133 not out.

After the three ODIs vs Australia, India will be playing a five-match T20I series against the side, starting October 29.