Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli's disastrous run continued as he was dismissed for a duck in the 2nd ODI encounter against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday. It was the second consecutive duck for Kohli as his stay at the crease lasted just 4 deliveries. Kohli came out to bat in the 7th over of India's innings after the dismissal of skipper Shubman Gill. The star India batter played the first three deliveries from Xavier Bartlett with caution but the fourth one nipped back and crashed into his stumps. The umpire did not hesitate in raising his finger and Kohli decided to not go for the review.

Earlier, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to field.

"We are gonna bowl first. It was really pleasing (win in the 1st ODI). A lot of positives from last year. One of the better pitchers in the country this year. Everyone loves coming to play here. We always get amazing crowds, and hopefully both teams put on a great show for the big crowd today. Any time you get a chance to win a series in game two, it's an awesome opportunity. We've got a lot of young guys, so I look forward to it. Alex Carey comes in for Philippe. Xavier Bartlett comes in for Ellis," Marsh said.

India went with an unchanged squad while Australia made three changes.

"We would have bowled first as well. Happy to bat first. Never easy when it rains, starting and stopping. The weather looks good today, hopefully no stoppages today. Batting first, hopefully we'll get plenty of runs on the board. And then get some movement under lights when we have the ball in our hand. We are going with the same team," India captain Shubman Gill said at the toss.