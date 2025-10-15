Will the ODI series against Australia be Virat Kohli's last? The talismanic batter has already quit the Test and T20I format, and speculations are rife about his potential retirement from the 50-over format after the ODI series against Australia. With India preparing to assemble the right team for the ODI World Cup 2027, Kohli's lack of match practice in the lead-up to the marquee event has been cited as a potential problem when it comes to his selection in the format. In these unpredictable times, Virat recalled what former captain MS Dhoni and head coach Gary Kirsten told him ahead of the ODI World Cup 2011.

In a video shared by RCB on social media, Kohli revealed that he was backed by Dhoni and Kirsten, not because he was the most prolific or technically sound player, but for what he brought on the field.

"Gary and MS made it very clear to me that we are backing you to play at number three. And this is what you can do for the team. What you represent on the field, your energy, your engagement, that's of the biggest value to us. So we want you to play that way," Kohli said during the RCB podcast.

"I was never looked upon as an outright match-winner who could change a game from anywhere. But I had this thing where I'm going to stay in the fight, I am not going to give up. And that is what they backed. So that very thing God blessed me with that helped me improve my game and technique," he added.

Kohli wasn't the most hyped player in the team when he made his debut, but gradually became an indispensable member of the side. He himself admitted that it was the hunger to become the 'best' that brought him to where he stands today.

"I have never been shy to admit that I was not the most technically sound, naturally gifted player. I evolved a lot while playing because I was keen on learning, very keen to get better. I wanted to be the best," said Kohli.

"There's no denying I wanted to be the best. And that hunger, that desire to keep improving and eventually win more games for your team, is what helped me improve my game," he added.