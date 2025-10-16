Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli posted a cryptic message on social media ahead of the ODI series against Australia. The last time Kohli played a match for India was in the Champions Trophy final back in March 2025. The star batter, who has already retired from Tests as well as T20Is, has not played an official cricket match since Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. However, he is expected to feature in the first ODI match against Australia on Sunday and his social media message ahead of the encounter has left a lot of fans surprised. "The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up," he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 16, 2025

The social media post came amid speculations over whether Virat will play in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mentor Dinesh Karthik has revealed that stalwart batter Virat Kohli is determined to make a comeback for the 2027 World Cup, having resumed regular training during his recent break in London.

Speaking in a video on his social media handle, Dinesh Karthik said that the 36-year-old player is keen to play the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.

"He is keen to play the World Cup 2027. In London, he was training during this big lay-off that he has had after a long time in his life. He was practising cricket, 2-3 sessions a week. He is serious about wanting to play the World Cup 2027," Karthik said in a video postyed on Instagram.

Virat is India's second-highest run-getter in ODIs, with 14,181 runs in 302 matches and 290 innings, averaging 57.88, boasting a strike rate of over 93, and having scored 51 centuries and 74 fifties. His best score is 183. In seven ODIs this year, the superstar has made 275 runs in seven innings at an average of 45.83, with a century and two fifties to his name and a best score of 100*.

His last international outing this year was in March, the ICC Champions Trophy winning campaign, where he starred with 218 runs in five matches, including a century against arch-rivals Pakistan and a brilliant 84 against Australia in the semifinals.

Virat also has a long-standing love affair with Australian playing conditions, having scored 1,327 runs in 29 ODIs at an average of 51.03 and a strike rate of over 89, with five centuries and six fifties in 29 innings and a best score of 133*.

(With ANI inputs)