Virat Kohli's patriotism was in full display as the star batter picked up an Indian flag dropped by a fan after the 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday. Kohli, who registered two ducks in the first two matches of the series, regained his form with an unbeaten 74 as India marched on to a 9-wicket win. In a video going viral on social media, Kohli was seen interacting with Sydney fans while making his way back to the dressing room. He witnessed an Indian fan drop the national flag on the ground and he quickly picked it up and handed it back to the spectator. The video has gone viral with social media users praising him for his gesture as well as his performance in the match.

Virat Kohli always makes sure our tricolour flag always stays up🇮🇳#ViratKohli @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/SXq0WRLlkI — King in the North (@Worship_Kohli) October 25, 2025

Following India's dominant nine-wicket win over Australia in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shared heartfelt reflections on their long-standing partnership, adding that the enjoyment of playing cricket together has meant they have been able to stitch memorable stands.

On Saturday, Rohit's strokeplay was crisp in hitting 13 fours and three sixes in his 121 not out off 125 balls – his 33rd century in the format. Kohli's composure was unwavering in hitting an unbeaten 74 off 81 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries, and he became the second-highest run-getter in ODIs.

Together, the duo stitched an unbeaten 168-run partnership in an absolute chasing masterclass and ensured India ended the series with a statement win by completing a chase of 237 with 11.3 overs to spare and avoiding a clean sweep defeat to Australia.

“Good to be out of the pond, honestly (after consecutive ducks). You've scored so many runs in international cricket, but then the game shows you everything, even at this stage. Almost 37 in not many days, and I still cannot feel like I don't know how to get a run. I mean, this game is amazing. That's why we love batting; we love batsmanship. It's so challenging when it's not going your way.”

“Just to find your rhythm again, of course, going out there, having a situation to play in always is something that always brings out the best in me. When Rohit's already batting there, it's pretty easy to kind of keep rotating strike. We understand each other's game pretty well. So again, really good to have a big partnership and another match finishing partnership for us,” said Kohli to broadcasters at the conclusion of the game.

(With IANS inputs)