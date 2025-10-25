Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli gave a brutally honest verdict on registering two consecutive ducks in the ODI series against Australia. Virat failed to score in the first two matches of the series but bounced back brilliantly in Sydney on Saturday as he slammed an unbeaten 74 off 81 deliveries. It was a much-needed half-century for Kohli as his dismal run led to growing chatter over his ODI future. However, the star batter looked comfortable against the Australia bowlers and ended up hitting 7 boundaries in a knock that was without any risks or complications for the most part.

"You might've played international cricket for a long time, but the game shows you ways (on his ducks in the first two games). Almost 37 (years old) in the next few days, but chasing always brings the best out of me, nice to have a big match-winning partnership (with Rohit)," he said after the match.

Kohli stitched together a 168-run partnership with Rohit Sharma to guide his team to a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Australia. While Rohit went on to slam a stunning century, Kohli provided perfect support with his composed innings.

"I think from early on, we've understood the situation well, that's what we've always done well (as a pair), we're probably the most experienced pair now, but back in the day when we were young - we knew we could take the game away from them with big partnerships. I think it all started in 2013 (the home series against Australia), if we put up a big partnership, we know we'll go a long way in helping the team win. We've loved coming to this country, we've played some good cricket, thank you guys for coming in big numbers and supporting us," the star Indian cricket team batter added,