A funny battle of mind games took place between India spinner Varun Chakravarthy and Australia all-rounder Tim David during the second T20I between the sides at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. The incident occurred during the 9th over of Australia's chase of 126 runs. As Chakravarthy was about to bowl the second delivery of the over, David backed away from his stance. Chakravarthy went back to his mark and refrained from delivering the ball despite completing his run-up again. After Chakravarthy's response to David's act, India captain Suryakumar Yadav failed to hide his smile.

Watch it here -

Varun Chakaravarthy v Tim David were playing some serious mind games #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/uuUPTSqwDD — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 31, 2025

A couple of deliveries later, Chakravarthy managed to remove David with a caught-and-bowled dismissal. It was a length ball from the Indian spinner into the middle and leg stump, and David ended up playing it back to the bowler. Chakravarthy returned figures of 2 for 23 in four overs.

Talking about the game, Josh Hazlewood took three wickets for 13 runs to put India on the back foot before Mitch Marsh plundered 46 runs to guide Australia to a four-wicket win in the game.

Hazlewood set up the victory with his four-over opening spell, which helped restrict India to 125 all out in 18.4 overs after Marsh won the toss and sent the visitors in to bat.

India opener Abhishek Sharma scored more than half of his team's runs at the MCG, belting 68 from 37 deliveries, including eight boundaries and two sixes, before he was the next-to-last wicket to fall in the 19th over.

Australia cruised to 126 for 6 in 13.2 overs in reply, with Jasprit Bumrah reducing the margin by taking two wickets with consecutive deliveries in the penultimate over when the home team was just two runs from victory.

In the chase, Mitchell Marsh scored 46 off 26 as Australia reached home with 40 balls to spare.

The first game in the five-match series was washed out in Canberra on Wednesday. The second match attracted a crowd of more than 82,400 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The series moves to Hobart on Sunday before a double-header in Queensland state next week.

(With AP Inputs)