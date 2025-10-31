The India vs Australia 1st T20I promised to be a blockbuster after the start given by Shubman Gill (37*, 20 balls), but rain had the last laugh as the match had to be abandoned. India were scoring at over 10 runs per over when play was discontinued, with Gill batting on 37* and Suryakumar Yadav on 39* (24 balls). Opener Gill's innings was eye-catching in the effortless way it progressed, featuring four fours and one six. Former India star Dinesh Karthik compared his style of play to Virat Kohli's.

"This is what Virat Kohli does in ODIs. You'll never know where he is till you look at the scorecard. You'll think he has only been around for a while, and he'll be on 45," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

"I am sure he is aware of the kind of players he is keeping out, starting from Sanju (opening), Yashasvi, and the rest like Ruturaj and KL Rahul, etc. It's not easy to be a T20 player right now because you need to be consistent, exceptionally skilled, and almost play a match-winning knock every second or third game. That's the kind of depth India has."

Gill is currently the India captain in the ODI and Test formats.

"But the fact that he is the Indian captain and vice-captain will give him a lot of confidence. That helps you up to a point, but then you need to go out there and score runs-which he has done nicely today," said Karthik.

"The Asia Cup wasn't great for him, but he took the opportunity today with both hands and played some lovely shots. That's the kind of knock you want to see from him. We all know he can get a hundred, but the pace at which he gets it is what everybody is looking at. If he bats like this, he'll do it quite nicely for India."

While Gill missed out on a big innings due to rain, he will have another shot at a massive innings in the second T20I in Melbourne on Friday.