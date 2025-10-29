Indian cricket team batter Shreyas Iyer was hospitalised in Sydney after sustaining an injury during the third ODI match against Australia. The BCCI revealed that he suffered a blunt injury to his abdomen while taking a catch and it resulted in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding. However, he is reportedly making a speedy recovery and is now out of the ICU. In a video shared by India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav's sister on Instagram, Suryakumar's mother was seen praying for Iyer's recovery during Chhath Puja. “Mai ye bolna chahti hu ki Shreyas Iyer ke liye pray kijiye sab log ki vo bahut ache se aa jaye. Kyuki maine kal suna ki uski tabiyat nahi theek hai, mujhe bilkul acha nahi laga," she said in the video. The video has since gone viral on social media and has touched many hearts.

Suryakumar Yadav's mother praying for Shreyas Iyer's recovery during Chhath Puja.pic.twitter.com/CkYD26lzHo — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 29, 2025

The injury, which was initially believed to be a rib cage issue, turned out to be more serious than first thought, as BCCI confirmed that the scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen, which prompted Iyer's admission to the ICU in a Sydney hospital.

However, sources told IANS that Iyer has been moved out of the ICU, and team management remains in close contact with him and is keeping a constant watch on his recovery.

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav also echoed the same sentiments earlier in the day, ahead of the five-match T20I series against Australia.

"We spoke to him at least on the first day when we got to know that he had an injury. I called him first. Then I found out that he did not have a phone. So I called the physio, Kamlesh. He told me that he is stable. On the first day, I don't know how, but he was looking good. We have been talking for two days now. He has been replying. If he is replying on the phone, it means he is stable,” he said on Iyer's injury.

"There is also a doctor there, so it is looking good. I mean, he is good. He is talking. Everything is normal. He said that he will take care of himself for a few more days. But he has been replying, talking to everyone, so it is good," he added.

(With IANS inputs)