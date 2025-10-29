India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav led the team to a memorable Asia Cup 2025 triumph, but his own form has remained somewhat patchy. The '360-degree' batter is currently only a part of India's T20I team, which means consistent match practice at the top level has been a concern. Ahead of the start of the three-match T20I series against Australia, Suryakumar was questioned by reporters in a press conference about his form. The skipper quickly quashed the concerns, stating he is in a good space at the moment.

"I feel like I have been working really hard; before also I was doing it, it is not that I was not working hard. I've had a few good sessions back home, good two or three sessions here, so I am in a good space; I think that is really important. Runs will come eventually, but working hard towards a team goal-that's more important," Suryakumar said during the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

When asked about the team combination, Suryakumar hinted at fielding three spinners against Australia.

"I don't think that our combination changes too much with conditions. If you see, when we played in South Africa, over there we played one fast bowler, one all-rounder, and three spinners. Conditions are similar over here, some bouncy tracks," he explained.

Suryakumar also said that he would be relying on Bumrah's experience of playing in Australia to deliver the results in the five-match series.

"I think the way he has played his cricket for the last so many years, he has kept himself right on the top, and he knows how to prepare for a good series," Suryakumar said.

"He knows how to come and play cricket here. He has been here; he has visited this country the most of all the guys. So all of them have spoken to him. He is very open and very helpful in that," he added.